By ISRAEL BULUS, Kaduna

The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) has expressed concerns over reports that some unpatriotic elements in Zango Urban Ward in Zango Kataf local government area are providing cover to bandits that are attacking communities around the area.

This was expressed in a statement signed by ACDA president worldwide,

Dr Silas Adamu, who said such people aiding the bandits are frustrating peace efforts initiated by their revered traditional ruler, the Agwatyap, Sir Dominic Yahaya and supported by the association, tasking security agencies to thoroughly investigate the occurrence.

“While we were beginning to make impressive progress in the peace and reconciliation process between the Atyap and our Hausa and Fulani brothers and sisters, we are saddened that some unpatriotic elements are bent on taking us through the dark paths of suspicion and blood letting by aiding bandits to make Zango Urban their hideout.”

“We gathered that the attack on February 28 at Kakwa village in our community where 5 persons died and four persons were maimed and are still receiving treatment, was allegedly carried out by bandits whohid in Zango Urban, struck and went back to hide inside same area,” it said.

ACDA commended security agencies for subsequent arrest of some of the suspected attackers, who were said to have blood stains on their clothes when they were nabbed.

“We commend security agencies for promptly arresting the suspects, while appealing on them to be more proactive in preventing such attacks through intelligence gathering.

“We also commend the Kaduna State Government and the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Honourable Samuel Aruwan for steps taken towards preventing attacks on our communities and we hail the position of the government of Kaduna State for declaring all forms of criminalities perpetrated by bandits as enemies of the people as expressed by the Honourable Commissioner at the Para-Mallam Peace Round Table in Kafanchan on Tuesday 2nd March 2021 and urge governmentto deal with the situation decisively in order to protect lives and property of citizens of the state,” it said.

ACDA called on all leaders of the three ethnic groups to show more genuine commitment to the peace efforts by nipping areas of suspicion and lead their people towards genuine peace efforts while urging all residents of Atyapland to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

“To all residents of Atyapland, we must all join hands to put the enemies of peace to shame by exposing all trouble makers and merchants of conflict to security agencies,” it added.

The statement also called on those aiding bandits to desist from such

as there cannot be any meaningful development without peace.

ACDA added that in view of the respect accorded the Agwatyap’s peace

efforts, it had since set up a Peace and Reconciliation Committee,

and appealed to all stakeholders to consolidate the gains already made.