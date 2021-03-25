BY NAHUM SULE, Jalingo

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, yesterday said bandits won’t surrender if they are not assured of their safety and rehabilitation. Gumi stated this during a virtual event hosted by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.

Gumi who insisted that the government should discuss with the bandits, added: “Nobody can justify criminality, what we are saying is what we saw in the forest is an ethnic war going on between people in the forest and the neighboring villages and hamlets.

When the herder felt he had grievances and nobody was listening to him, he took on weapons. So when we went there and they saw a listening ear, they were ready to negotiate, tell us their grievances, and ready to incorporate into the society,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Saleh Alhassan said some bandits are herders who became radicalised after they lost cattle as a result of the ban by some governors on open grazing.

He stated this in a live interview with Punch yesterday. Alhassan said South-West governors, with their anti-herdsmen stance, are creating problems for the All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Bola Tinubu, and his rumoured presidential ambition in 2023.

“I sympathise with him (Tinubu) because if he says more than what he is saying, they will say maybe he is pushing for his presidential ambition, Alhassan said.

He also tackled Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, for his position on the relocation of herders. He described the governor’s statement as

cheap political talk if there are no provisions in place for the herders before inviting them to the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP correspondent asked the residents what had been the major concern on the vaccine and some said, they are not even sure if what the politicians are taking is the real vaccine or vitamin c. Others alleged the vaccine is the mark of the beast, as prophesied in the Bible.

Speaking on the controversy over the vaccine, in one of the vaccination centres in Jalingo, the executive secretary, Primary Health Care

Development Agency, Aminu Jauro Hassan, said, for the governor to present himself to take the jab shows how safe the vaccine is.

“Vaccine is a product of science, it has been ascertain internationally, even when it arrives Nigeria, NAFDAC took their time

to ensure the efficiency of the vaccine,” he said.