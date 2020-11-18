By Md Shameem Ahsan

Bangladesh and Nigeria enjoy cordial bilateral relations and the partnership is marked by commonalities in many respects. Apart from being members of the UN, Commonwealth, NAM, OIC and D-8, both countries hold similar views at the UN and other international fora. Nigeria with its 200 million population is the 7th largest populous country while Bangladesh is ranked 8th with her 165 million people. Love for football, rice and fish also bind them together! Both are two large democracies. There have been notable developments in bilateral relations in recent months namely, unveiling of a Commemorative Stamp by H.E. Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen,MP, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh and H.E. Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, Foreign Minister of Nigeria on 27 August, 2020 to mark birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, joint inauguration of the Commercial Display Room at the High Commission and launching of Nigerian-Bangladeshi Chamber of Commerce(NBCC) and Nigeria-Bangladesh Business and Technology Forum (NBBTF) by H.E. Mr. Tipu Munshi,MP,Commerce Minister of Bangladesh and H.E. Mr. Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria on 30 October, 2020, signing of the MoU between the two Permanent (Foreign) Secretaries on Bilateral Consultation on 28 September, 2020, MoU between the two national Chambers i.e. FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries) & NACCIMA (Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture) and MoU between two city chambers i.e. DCCI (Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry) and LCCI (Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry) of Nigeria. Draft MoUs/Agreements on agriculture, culture, defence, education and avoidance of double taxation are expected to be signed soon. At the UN and OIC, Nigeria plays a very constructive role on the issue of 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals known as Rohingya refugees sheltered by Bangladesh.

People to people contact had been a visible area of close bonding. Over 300 Nigerian defence officers so far attended training in Bangladesh while one senior army officer attends NDC, Nigeria each year. Few hundred Nigerian students are currently studying at various Universities/Institutes in Bangladesh including at the OIC-run IUT, Gazipur, Dhaka. Over 60 team members from Bangladesh visited Nigeria during 2018 and 2019 to attend major events. Four senior journalists visited Bangladesh under ‘Visit Bangladesh Programme’ during 2018 and 2019 hosted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs. With the support of Mr. Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director General, NCAC (National Council for Arts and Culture), Nigeria-Bangladesh Friendship Club was launched in November 2019 by Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, former Foreign Minister of Nigeria and currently Chief of Staff to the Honourable President. It was followed by the spectacular first ever Nigeria-Bangladesh Cultural Night where cultural troupes from both countries performed.

There has been impressive growth in bilateral trade from modest US$ 11.27 million (FY 2018-19) to US$ 144.75 million (FY 2019-20). Nigeria, largest economy of Africa and 6th largest producer of oil in the world, can be one of the major export and out-bound investment destinations if Bangladesh can vigorously pursue economic diplomacy as the huge potentials remain largely untapped. Mission’s humble commercial drive, with the support from the Headquarters, helped earn 6 Best Awards at various Fairs in Nigeria during 2018 and 2019 and also helped raise the visibility of the country.

Trade and investment seminars generated lots of interest about Bangladesh. Bangladesh is the second largest exporter of ready-made garments in the world only after China. Bangladesh boasts being exporter of world class pharmaceuticals, textiles/RMG, jute and leather products and ceramic items, among others. Joint venture, utilizing cheap labour, affordable green energy and huge land in Nigeria, can immensely benefit both countries. It will allow duty and quota free access for all locally manufactured products including RMG/textiles to AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area) region–the largest free trade area of the world as well as in USA as Nigeria is a member of AfCFTA and AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act). This is particularly important as Bangladesh does not get duty and quota-free access to US market for its RMG products despite being an LDC.

Both countries can benefit immensely by sharing their best practices. Stunning success of Bangladesh in agriculture made it self-sufficient years before despite it being a country of 165 million people. Bangladesh is a malaria and polio-free country. Its success in the social sector is another miracle! Women empowerment, gender parity, poverty alleviation, peace-keeping, arresting extremist trends etc. are some of the globally acclaimed signature issues of Bangladesh-known as ‘role model’ for the developing world. ASA International, one of the largest NGOs of Bangladesh, currently operates its microfinance programmes in Nigeria. It has 263 branches and 225,000 members and contributing to the development in Nigeriaparticularly in the social sector.

The Mission has been vigorously pursuing public diplomacy to brand Bangladesh positively. Celebration of the International Mother Language Day at the Mission witnessed performance by artists representing 13 languages in 2020. Influential local Daily Leadership carried features a number of times on the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina alongwith few selected world leaders highlighting her visionary leadership, sagacity and frugality. The High Commission participated at the Asian Film Festival (2018, 2020) and a film based on the great War of Liberation was also screened. It participated at the Education Fair in Abuja which drew a huge crowd.

The Mission launched Bangabandhu Corner at the Chancery and one special supplement was brought out to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The release of the Commemorative Stamp by the Nigerian Government to mark Mujib Year is a fitting tribute to our Father of the Nation and to the cordial relationship between the two friendly countries. Our small but vibrant diaspora had been always supportive to our humble efforts and the Mission never stopped extending services to them specially following the surge of Covid-19.

While I prepare myself to move to my next station soon, I express my sincere appreciation and profound gratitude to the Bangladesh Government and the host country for being extremely supportive to our humble initiatives.

*Md Shameem Ahsan is the outgoing Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria