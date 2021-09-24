Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja, has fixed November 30, for judgment in a suit filed by the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, challenging his banishment to Awe, a remote community in Nasarawa State.

Sanusi was deposed over allegation of insubordination after a resolution by the State Executive Council on March 9, 2020.

He was subsequently banished to Awe, where he was confined until he was released on March 13, 2020 following an interim order for his release, issued by Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Chikere slated the case for judgment after taking final arguments from lawyers representing parties in the fundamental rights enforcement suit.

Respondents in the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 are the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), Attorney General (AG) of Kano State and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Sanusi’s lead lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), in his final submission told the court that the case was not a chieftaincy matter, because his client was not challenging his deposition.

Mamoud said his client’s complaint was about the alleged violation of his fundamental rights in relation to the manner he was shabbily treated after he was deposed.

He added that it is not in doubt that Sanusi, as a prominent citizen of this country, was shabbily treated in the manner he was bundled to Abuja and subsequently banished to a remote location.

Mamoud faulted the respondents’ challenge to the Abuja court’s jurisdiction to hear the case, arguing that no law supports the position that where rights violation occurs across several jurisdictions, one cannot approach a court in any of the jurisdictions.

He argued that it was clear from the way his client was treated that his rights were violated, and as such, he is entitled to seek protection from the court.

Mahmoud urged the court to grant all the reliefs sought by the ex-Emir in his suit.