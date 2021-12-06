About 180 young girls and women have been trained on fourth generation jobs. Out of the number, 32 were selected from the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The fourth generation job project sponsored by the World Bank and executed by Natview Technology, a global ICT and knowledge management firm that focuses on delivering cutting edge solutions, exposed the women and young girls to the modern jobs.

LEADERSHIP reports that out of the 180 young women that were trained, many have gotten jobs with companies within the short period.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony held at The Cans Park, Maitama Abuja, the CEO of Natview Technology, the implementation partner on the Fasaha 4.0 Digital Skills Development Programme for girls and young women, Nuradeen Maidoki, said many existing jobs now will disappear in the next five years adding that the women trained are already getting place