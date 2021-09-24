The managing director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs. Yemisi Edun, has charged the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and its affiliates to prioritise leadership development programmes for female accountants.

Speaking during the investiture of Mrs. Catherine Nnaji as the 10th president of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN) and the swearing-in of her new executives in Lagos, she urged SWAN and ICAN to prepare female accountants for expansive roles that would move them from compliance officers to business advisors and ultimately to senior leadership roles.

According to Edun, the accountancy profession in Nigeria is improving its gender diversity as more firms now hire and promote women. However, she decried the under-representation of female accountants in senior leadership roles.

She, therefore, urged ICAN and SWAN to take advantage of the increasing number of women studying for a professional degree in accountancy and those employed in accounting roles to train and scale female representation in the C-Suite of large corporations progressively.

The new president of SWAN, Mrs. Nnaji, expressed gratitude to the association and its members for their commitment.

She challenged women accountants to always uphold the tenets of the profession and further develop themselves because they can now attain greater heights.

Also speaking, the governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, described the ceremony as a celebration of excellence for women, tasking women to rise above the challenges of the environment to attain leadership positions.