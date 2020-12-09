BY BUKOLA IDOWU,Lagos

The group managing director, Afrinvest, Mr Ike Chioke, said Nigerian banking sector is stable and positioned for growth with the total banking assets expected to grow by 14.3 per cent to N54.3 trillion by the end of the year, with expectations that the assets will grow to N57.8 trillion in 2021.

Speaking at the launch of Afrinvest 2020 Nigerian Banking Sector Report titled ‘The Insecurity challenges of poverty’ in Lagos yesterday, Chioke said excepts from the report expressed optimism in the banking industry.

To him, “total industry asset, we are projecting that the industry would end the year with N54.3 trillion in asset climbing 14.3 percent from 2019. And 2021 we are projecting a further growth to about N57.8 trillion in industry asset.

“In terms of industry deposits, we have seen it rise sharply following significant open market operations (OMO) maturities so this year we are looking at about 35.8 trillion of industry deposits and that would continue to climb to N38.1 trillion of deposits into 2021.”

He also noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy on loan to deposit ratio (LDR) is upright imitative but is alleviating banks non-performing loans books.

He said: “When you look at loan to deposit ratio, the CBN threshold is at 65 percent and quite a number of the tier 1 banks are below that threshold except Zenith bank and when you come to the tier 2 banks, only fidelity FCMB and Sterling bank are above with Stanbic Wema and Unity below.

“So, it tells that the banks are struggling to meet the requirements of this policy and we can understand that because when you look at numbers of NPLs based on H1 numbers you can see that with the threshold at five percent CBN recommends bank not to exceed, quite a few banks have tended above that number.

“Ecobank is at 9.9 percent, FBN holdings at 8.8 percent, GTBANK at 6.5 percent and for tier 2 banks Stanbic at 5.2 percent with the rest below the alignment. So that can be trouble because that would put into question the demand to increase loans due to LDR but you are doing it in the middle of a troubled economic environment which means it is more difficult for the borrowers to perform on the loans.”

Speaking in the same vein, senior vice president and head of financial advisory at Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Mr. Fola Fagbule, urged the federal government to work on improving investor confidence in order to attract foreign direct investments.

He said: “What we are dealing with in Nigeria is a crisis of confidence. Which is beyond a collapse of global oil prices and covid-19 pandemic as to reasons why we are having difficulties attracting capital.

“We have a fractured situation where there is not even confidence in the sovereign to start with and when you don’t have confidence in a financial arrangement in the way that the sovereign has set itself up to do business in the eyes of the world, domestic commercial market, local capital markets, you can imagine how hard it is for everybody else that is further down the hierarchy to establish that confidence.

“So, I do think fundamentally we need to fix this crisis of confidence in Nigeria’s macroeconomic management in Nigeria’s sovereign financial situation and the general perception organisation of Nigeria as an entity.”

He added that, “there are many things we need to stop doing which would signal that there is a new direction a country, state or business or sector is taking and we know what those things are. Subsidies that are inefficient and are not achieving their objective or whether it is in relation to revenue leakages within the government, policies that are not helpful as far as market pricing of commodities is concern. So, we need to signal by stopping those things while also preparing ourselves with the right policies for attracting capital from various sources.”

Nigerian Crude Oil Export Earnings Rebound By 116% In November – OPEC

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), says the Nigerian Crude oil export earnings rebounded by 116 per cent in November against 77 per cent in April 2020.

The OPEC secretary general Dr Mohammad Barkindo disclosed this at the Virtual 19th Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference yesterday.

The Theme of the Conference is `fortifying the Nigerian Oil and Gas for Economic Stability and growth’. He said that the federal government should be commended for its proactive measures that had facilitated the rebounding of the Nigerian crude oil export earnings.

“The Nigerian Crude oil export earnings plunged by 77 per cent within

three months between January and April 2020, but since then, they have

gradually improved and rebounded by 116 per cent in November compared

to April 2020 level.

“The government should be applauded for quick and proactive actions,’’ he said

He expressed deep gratitude to president Muhammadu Buhari for being an

advocate of OPEC in his overarching commitment to market stability.

“All of us in OPEC family know the enormous debt of gratitude we owe

President Buhari for the pivotal role he played in the Declaration of

Cooperation (DoC) process between OPEC and non- OPEC producing

countries.

“Particularly, his intervention at the highest level to secure decisions of the 10th extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC meeting in April 2020,’’ he said.

According to him, the decisions were taken in response to the

unprecedented demand slump resulting from Coronavirus pandemic.

Barkindo noted that the inspirational leadership, visionary courage

and diplomatic judgment of president Buhari was instrumental to

bringing together OPEC and non-OPEC member countries and reaching

consensus.

He further said that Nigeria would consistently be regarded as one of

the most admired and respected member of the OPEC family, particularly

in the realm of consensus building.

Commenting on the global economy, he said that the forecast indicated

that it would shrink by 4.3 per cent in 2020; all OECD economies are

forecast to see a contraction, and all countries in Africa are

anticipated to see a drop in GDP too.

“ China is the only major economy expected to witness growth in 2020.

“Millions of jobs were also lost as lockdowns took hold, with the OECD

seeing unemployment more than double to 10 per cent in 2020 and the

commodity market — including oil — virtually collapsed overnight, with

demand dropping up to 30 per cent in the lowest moments in April.

“The headwinds we have faced in the oil industry, and as humankind,

have at times seemed nearly insurmountable,’’ he added.

He said that starting from January 2021, participating countries will

adjust production by 500,000 tb/d from 7.7 mb/d to 7.2 mb/d.

He noted that in addition, the meeting decided to hold monthly OPEC

and non-OPEC Ministerial Meetings starting in January 2021 to assess

market conditions and determine further production adjustments on a

month-by-month basis.

“The compensation period for over-production by DoC participating countries was also extended until the end of March 2021 to ensure full

compensation.

“The oil market responded immediately in a positive manner, with

statements made that the actions reinforce the conviction that the DoC

is focused on maintaining its steady and stable course through 2021,’’

he added. (NAN)