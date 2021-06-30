Most banks across the country are defying the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s order on auto-reversal timeline policy, even as customers are furious over the development.

Although there is a specific timeline for banks to refund customers in the event of failed transactions on the various electronic payment channels, investigation revealed that the timeline is no longer adhered to as reversals in some cases linger between five working days and three months.

For most banks, auto reversal is mostly done for intra-bank electronic transactions and transfers made via the banks’ online portals as well as some USSD transactions, while remote-on-us ATM failed transactions take between five working days to two weeks.

Also, failed Point of Sale terminal transactions can take between seven days to three months. This is despite a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s directive last year putting the maximum timeline for reversals of failed transactions at five working days.

In June last year, the CBN issued a statement revising timelines and/or resolution of refund complaints on electronic channels, which became effective from June 8, 2020. According to the CBN, Failed “On-Us” ATM transactions (when customers use their cards on their bank’s ATMs) shall be instantly reversed from the current timeline of three days.

“Where instant reversal fails due to any technical issue or system glitch, the timeline for manual reversal shall not exceed 24 hours. Refunds for failed “Not-on-Us” ATM transactions (where customers use their cards on other banks’ ATMs) shall not exceed 48 hours from the current three to five days.

“Resolution of disputed/failed PoS or Web transactions shall be concluded within 72 hours from the current five days,” it stressed. However, this has not been the case as customers complain about banks withholding their funds for longer than necessary.

Mrs Salako, a retired teacher in Lagos told LEADERSHIP that her failed transaction at a POS agent facility took three weeks before her tier one bank reversed the fund. The same goes for Mary Adekunle, an undergraduate who banks with one of the top three banks in the country.

For Mary, it took two months of repeated visits, filling of forms and several complaints on social media before the fund was reversed. She noted that she once had to forgo a N4,000 failed POS transaction after several complaints to the bank yielded no result.

Speaking on the issue, the Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) spokesperson, Lilian Phido, noted that with many stakeholders in the funds transfer and electronic value chain the NIBSS does not play a part in the reversal process.

“Different banks have different timelines for reversing failed transactions,” she said.

A source within the CBN said that customers need to complain first to their banks in the case of failed transactions, and if the complaint is not resolved on time, they can escalate it to the consumer protection department of the CBN.