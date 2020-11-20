Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has expressed concern on the needs to deploy technology and enforce strict regulations that will prevent corruption in both the public and private sector, even as he pointed out that banks in Nigeria are aiding corruption.

Lawan said since people were more likely to take advantage of loopholes that they can create, technologies are additionally expected to reduce loopholes, due to their sophistication, thereby limiting the chances of infractions, and eventually saves prosecutorial time and resources.

Lawan made the call yesterday when he was conferred with the patron of the Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN) by executive members of the body at the National Assembly.

He expressed disappointment over wastages in the past and how

resources meant for development in the country in the were squandered and diverted into private pockets at a time he described as the golden era for the country.

He, however, commended the group for its efforts to join the anti-corruption campaign in the country through its Bill that seeks to provide skills to relevant professionals on the use of science and technology to prevent, detect and investigate corruption, saying it is an envisages mechanisms against re-occurrence

“Let me digress a bit here. It is not only the quantum of money, resources or revenues that we have as a country that can make you perform in an area of infrastructural development. It is how efficient, economic, prudent and how effective you are able to deploy those resources.

“We once had a lot of resources in this country and yet the bulk of it went into private pockets and therefore we could achieve very little.

Today we have little and can achieve much because genuine fear has gripped everyone that if you embezzle or steal, the law will catch up with you,” said Lawan.

“Therefore, we must emphasise on how to prevent it and make it

difficult for especially Civil Servants, I am sorry to say that, those

who are entrusted with public funds to have undue access and

opportunity to divert public funds. We have to prevent it because some

believe that if they try they can get away with it and the best way to

deal with this is to make it difficult and where possible impossible

to access public funds for personal use

“I used the word to prevent first before detect and investigate.

Whenever and wherever we want to fight corruption, we must ensure that

we emphasise on prevention because corruption has been in existence

may be as old as when human beings started to live on earth, the

Senate

“This anti-corruption framework can enhance the prosecution and

sanctioning process. We have emphasized prevention as a good route to

reducing corruption, given the tendency of individuals to exploit

weaknesses in systems,” the Senate president said.