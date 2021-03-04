By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said multinational firms, banks, as well as oil and gas companies are the biggest enablers of illicit financial flows and money laundering in the country.

Speaking at a virtual meeting to review the report on illicit financial flows in relation to tax, hosted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja yesterday, the FIRS chairman, Muhammed Nami, said the service was striving to curb money laundering, terrorism financing and illicit flow of money from Nigeria due to their deleterious impact on the economy.

The FIRS boss also said corruption and abuse of office by political appointees and civil servants also facilitate money laundering, terrorism financing and tax crimes.

According to him, stiffer laws and regulations would be enacted to deter future IFF (illicit financial flows) actions by people determined to engage in such acts most especially, in the new trend of virtual currencies which he described as “a new typology on illicit financial flows.”

Nami further disclosed that the FIRS was implementing various strategies to curb IFF activities, adding that the service wrote to all commercial banks in May 2018, requesting for a list of companies, partnerships, and enterprises with N1 billion banking turnover.

He said 23 banks responded with a list of 18,602 enterprises, noting that 11, 830 companies were found to be paying some type of taxes while 6,722 were not paying taxes.

As at September 2019, the FIRS chief said N37.327bn had been recovered from defaulting tax payers while action would be enforced against 4,500 companies.

The FIRS said the nature of tax fraud, IFFs and tax crimes include

payments of expatriates staff emoluments and remuneration and failure

to declare for personal income tax purposes such emoluments to the

relevant tax authorities in Nigeria; laundering of funds (often

sourced illegally) through real estate transactions to acquire

property in choice locations outside Nigeria; Illegal transfer of

money out of the country via unapproved channels, (virtual

currencies); mispricing of goods and services transferred between

interrelated Nigeria- based companies and individuals to offshore-

based entities and individuals; profit-shifting and mis-invoicing of

imports and exports.