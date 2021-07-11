The Kaduna State government has formally announced the death of former deputy governor of the state, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).

The state government has also declared Monday, July 12, 2021 as a work-free day in honour of his memory and service to the state.

A statement signed by the special adviser to the governor (Media & Communication), Muyiwa Adekeye, on Sunday, said Architect Barnabas Bala, who served as deputy governor of Kaduna State from May 2015 to May 2019, died on Sunday in Abuja.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent a personal message of condolence to the family, noting that it was a blessing to know Bantex and to work with him.

“The governor acknowledged his commitment to the progress of Kaduna State and prayed God to grant him peaceful repose and to comfort his family,” the statement added.