Barcelona halted their worst-ever start to a Champions League campaign as they eased to a 1-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Manager Ronald Koeman’s side have moved off the bottom of Group E, claiming their first win in the competition following four defeats of their previous five Champions League games in a run that stretched back to December 2020.

Right-back Sergino Dest looked to open the scoring with a one-on-one chance on 35 minutes but fired a shot down the throat of Dynamo goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan. However, shortly after the ensuing corner, defender Gerrard Pique volleyed home a floated cross from left-back Jordi Alba — Barca’s first goal of this season’s competition after suffering back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica in their opening two matches.

Forward Ansu Fati looked to double Barca’s lead early in the second half when he stole the ball away from Bushchan near the goal line before attempting a standing-overhead kick that sailed over the bar.

The hosts rarely looked troubled in the tie, dominating possession without conceding a shot on target.

Barca face Real Madrid at home on Sunday in their first El Clasico since the departure of Lionel Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in August.