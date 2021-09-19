The LaLiga giants languish in seventh place in the league table after two wins and a draw.

But the club’s performance in their 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League has rattled Laporta’s cage.

Barca did not have a shot on target and livid Laporta holds Koeman solely responsible for the dismal performance, AS claim.

Laporta believes the Dutchman’s defensive approach backfired and ultimately cost them the game.

The 59-year-old accuses Koeman of coming into the game with a small-club mentality in front of the Nou Camp faithful, who booed their stars for the defeat.

The Spaniard called a meeting straight after the beating by the Bundesliga champions to discuss Koeman’s future.

But they reportedly held back from sacking the 58-year-old and instead will closely scrutinise Barca’s next matches against Granada, Cadiz, and Levante, Sports Witness reported.

Laporta’s fury is an example of how fast things can change in football as he was considering offering Koeman a new contract just a few weeks ago.

Koeman has less than a year remaining on his current deal, having signed a two-year deal when he joined the club in 2020.

And because of that Laporta is concerned that the ex-Ajax boss’ position could be viewed as weak by the players.