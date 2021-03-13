ADVERTISEMENT

Barcelona are considering a move for Manchester City forward, Sergio Aguero, as part of plans to rebuild without Lionel Messi.

Messi has yet to give any indication of a willingness to commit to a new contract and will be a free agent on June 30. Joan Laporta’s election as Barca president, with his candidacy led on the fact that his personal relationship with the Argentina international would help persuade him to stay.

Reports in Argentina had suggested Laporta was looking to pair Aguero and Messi, but sources told ESPN the ex-Atletico Madrid striker is considered a potential replacement should the club’s record goal scorer not extend his contract.

For Messi, a move to City, where he would be reunited with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, remains a strong possibility, sources have told ESPN. It would force Barca to consider reinforcements to fill the huge gap that Messi would leave.

Aguero was meant to play a key role in persuading Messi to move to Manchester and reject a new deal at Barca or a lucrative transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, according to ESPN sources, as the pair are close friends.

But the 32-year-old is expected to leave the Etihad as a free agent at the end of the season after he struggled to regain a starting position in the team following injury problems and a spell on the sidelines with COVID-19. Aguero has started just three Premier League games all season and has to score in the league for Guardiola’s team this campaign.