Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s La Liga game against Eibar, tomorrow, after the club gave him extra time off at Christmas to have treatment on his right ankle.

Messi, 33, returned to Argentina last week after Barca’s 3-0 win against Real Valladolid and has been granted permission to remain in his homeland for a few more days.

Barca say he will return to training after the Eibar game and will be available for next Sunday’s trip to Huesca in La Liga.

It will be the third game for which Messi has rested in the past month. He also sat out the trips to Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros in the Champions League.

By the time Barca travel to Huesca at the weekend, Messi will be free to negotiate a pre contract agreement with other clubs.

The forward’s deal at Camp Nou expires on June 30, and he hasn’t opened talks about a renewal as he awaits to see who is elected as the club’s new president on Jan. 24.

In the meantime, other clubs are free to make him a proposal ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer, when his Barca terms expire.

Messi wanted to leave Barcelona in August, and ESPN reported at the time that Manchester City led the race to sign him. However, the Blaugrana would not let him leave.