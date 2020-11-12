Laliga giants Barcelona are suing former star, Neymar, a total of £9million after overpaying the Brazilian during his first two years at the Nou Camp due to a tax miscalculation.

Neymar, who is now at PSG following his £198m transfer in 2017, has been engulfed in legal battles with Barca in the past, claiming previously that the club owed him a total of £38m (€43m) in unpaid bonuses.

The 28-year-old was forced to pay the club £5.9m (€6.7m) after losing the case and now Barca are making another attempt to reclaim some money, with the Spanish giants seeking to address the tax error, as detailed in El Mundo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report states that after concluding the tax inspection covering the 2015 financial year, Barcelona have discovered that they paid Neymar excessively and are now looking to claim back the difference.

However, the Spanish Tax Agency has notified Barca that if the situation is not solved, the £9m (€10.2m) would be seen as a ‘donation’ from the club to Neymar.

In a separate case, it was revealed earlier this year that Neymar owes £30.7m (€34.6m) to the Spanish state in unpaid taxes and debt accumulation.

As of the end of 2019, the Brazil international owes the grand sum to the Spanish Treasury, it states in a report published on September 30.

But the new case marks the latest dispute between Barcelona and Neymar after his four years at the club.