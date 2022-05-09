Analysts have maintained a positive outlook for the Nigerian equities market this week, as investors search for stocks with good fundamentals and positive returns.

They noted that buying interest and positive sentiments may continue in the face of a high-volume movement and increased positioning in blue chips on the strength of their earnings power.

“Tentatively, the continued mixed direction of fixed income market yields and treasury bill (TB) rates may continue supporting the flow of funds into equities, on strong demand for stocks in this prevailing uptrend and positive sentiment amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine that has influenced the global markets in recent times,” they said.

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited expect the equities market index to rise further as investors buy more shares in anticipation of more positive first quarter (Q1), companies’ release.

Cordros Securities Limited said: “Given that the Q1, 2022 earnings season has run its course and the upward repricing of cyclical stocks that ensued, we expect a subdued market performance in the week ahead.

“The bears will likely dominate market performance, as investors cash out on the gains across bellwether stocks over the past two weeks. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

Afrinvest Limited added that, ‘in the coming week, we expect gains to taper on the back of mild profit-taking.’

Last Week’s Trading Activities

Despite the shortened trading session last week, the local bourse extended its bullish run to four weeks, driven by investors’ positive reaction to the impressive Q1, 2022 earnings.

The market opened for three trading days as the federal government declared Monday and Tuesday, May 2 and May 3, 2022 as Public holidays to commemorate Workers Day and Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

The bullish momentum in the local bourse gained steam as sustained bargain hunting activities in blue-chip stocks pushed the All-Share Index above the 50,000 mark, gained 2.61 per cent week-on-week (W-o-W) to close at 50,937.03 points, the highest level since March 2008. Similarly, market capitalisation rose by N699 billion W-o-W to close at N27.460 trillion.

Interestingly, the market traded positively in all three trading sessions. Pertinently, investors’ demand for bellwethers, Presco, Guinness Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Okomu Oil, BUA Cement and MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) drove the benchmark Index higher.

Also, most the sector gauges closed in positive territory amid sustained buy pressure. Notably, The NGX Consumer Goods index, NGX Industrial Goods, and NGX-30 index increased by 7.21 per cent, 3.23 per cent, and 3.34 per cent respectively to close at 662.68 points, 2185.25 points, and 1,949.17 points respectively.

The market breadth for the week was positive as 49 equities appreciated in price, 32 equities depreciated in price, while 75 equities remained unchanged. Champion Breweries led the gainers table by 32.54 per cent to close at N3.34, per share. International Breweries followed with a gain of 32.35 per cent to close at N6.75, while Cadbury Nigeria went up by 32.20 per cent to close to N13.55, per share.

On the other side, Oando led the decliners table by 11.75 per cent to close at N5.56, per share. Trans-Nationwide Express followed with a loss of 9.88 per cent to close at 73 kobo, while AXA Mansard Insurance declined by 9.84 per cent to close at N2.20, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 1,598 billion shares worth N19.603 billion in 21,494 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 8.205 billion shares valued at N49.145 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 28,622 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.057 billion shares valued at N7.727 billion traded in 8,670 deals; thus contributing 66.15 per cent and 39.42 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 148.174 million shares worth N250.567 million in 852 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry, pulled a turnover of 145.471 million shares worth N5.226 billion in 4,557 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN), FCMB Group and Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) accounted for 547.576 million shares worth N2.330 billion in 957 deals, contributing 34.26 per cent and 11.89 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.