The editorial management board of Valuechain Group, publishers of Valuechain Oil and Gas Magazine, has announced the formation of its pioneer editorial advisory council (EAC), with the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as chairman and secr tary general of the Organisation of Petroleum Expor ing Countries (OPEC) Dr. Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo as alternate chairman.

The new eight-member EAC is made up of seasoned, eminent and internationally recognised personalities, brings along additional expertise to the Valuechain Group that spans the media and the oil and gas industry and will help steer the editorial direction of the fast-rising media conglomerate, the group said in a statement yesterday.

The Council members were carefully selected in recognition of their track records in the development of local content in the oil and gas industry, and their potential influence to rally round the entire media landscape to advocate local content mainstreaming in policy and practice in the nation’s economic space.

Other members of the council include Mr. , head of Public Relations & Information Department of OPEC, Hasan Hafidh; professor and chair, Petroleum Economics & Management, Cape Coast University, Ghana, Prof. Wumi Iledare; former director general, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Mrs. Omotayo Omotoso; as well as Africa and industry nominees, with group publisher/editor-in-chief, Valuechain Group, as member/secretary, Alhaji Musa Bashir Usman, as secretary.

The role of the EAC is mainly to guide, and to provide input, suggestions and specialised technical and professional counsel to the media outfit. The council members will occasionally write in the magazine as guest columnists and educate readers on specific issues of interest within the oil and gas sector that can aid policy formulation, realignment, and even inspire purposeful action among future leaders of the industry.

In addition, the Chairman and Members of the Editorial Advisory Council will act as

ambassadors of Valuechain Magazine to the world, especially within the oil & gas community.

In a letter conveying his appreciation and acceptance to serve as Chairman of the Editorial Advisory Council, the Emir of Kano, His Highness Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, assured the Valuechain Group of his support and cooperation towards the attainment of the Council’s initiatives.

OPEC Secretary General, Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, also in a letter he personally signed

to indicate his acceptance to serve as Alternate Chairman to the Council, said he was deeply humbled to be offered the position of the Pioneer Alternate Chairman and gratefully

accepted the position.

“I would be honoured to contribute to such a reputable publication and serve alongside this

distinguished Council. It is particularly a great privilege to serve alongside His Royal

Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano, who will assume the position as the

Pioneer Chairman of this Editorial Advisory Council,” the OPEC scribe said.

“I agree wholeheartedly that the last six years have been eventful and historic for the oil

industry, but all successes achieved have been a result of teamwork and collaborative

ethos,” he added.

He attributed the good working relationship that OPEC has developed with the African oil

and gas media in recent years to a two-way process and the professionalism and dedication of esteemed members of media organizations, such as Valuechain, which has enabled this successful relationship between OPEC and the African media to blossom.

“My six years as secretary general has reconfirmed my long-held conviction about the importance of reputable, informed and transparent reporting on the oil and gas industry.

Valuechain magazine has made an important contribution in this regard since its launch in 2018. lam proud to associate myself with it and look forward to working with the entire team

in the future.”

Reacting to their acceptance of the appointment, the Publisher, Valuechain Oil & Gas Magazine, Musa Bashir Usman said: “We are delighted to welcome these distinguished and globally revered individuals and thought leaders to the Council and look forward to working with them. We are confident that they will add value to Valuechain in their various roles.”

Valuechain Magazine is an oil and gas niche monthly publication that was launched in

Abuja on July 17, 2018, and has since evolved into an established media group, with an

online TV channel added to its stable. The media brand prides itself as the most authoritative energy news source in Nigeria.