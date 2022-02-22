The minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, and key government officials from Africa will storm Abuja, Nigeria for the upcoming Nigeria International Energy Summit (N.I.E.S 2022) scheduled to hold from February 27th to March 3rd, 2022.

Also confirmed to attend the international summit in Abuja is the global energy leader and former secretary general of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo. The OPEC scribe will arrive Nigeria for N.I.E.S 2022 after his participation at the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) in Cairo.

In keeping with the tradition of the summit from inception, these foreign energy ministers will join their Nigerian counterpart, the OPEC scribe and other energy stakeholders from across the world for the fifth edition of N.I.E.S 2022 with the theme; ‘revitalising the Industry: Future Fuels and Energy Transition.’

“It has been our tradition from inception. We gather global energy leaders, the best brains and key policy makers from across the world to chart the way forward and posit strategies for the management of Africa’s huge energy resources,” says managing director of Brevity Anderson, the event producer, Mr. James Shindi.

Nigeria International Energy Summit (N.I.E.S), formerly known as Nigeria Petroleum Summit (NIPS), now in its fifth edition, is reputed to be an annual gathering of international energy leaders, energy ministers, policy makers, academicians, information technology experts, industrialists, international energy journalists, businessmen, young people and exhibitors.

“No doubt, the Nigeria International Energy Summit (N.I.E.S) has lived up to its billing as Africa’s most influential energy industry event. We designed it to be the continent’s largest and most important industry platform providing linkage to the world for engineering and technological breakthroughs, major contract sign offs and side events,” Shindi added.

