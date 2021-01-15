By Mohammed Nma Kolo

In a recent interview, the minister of Transportation, Chibuke Ameachi, apparently alluded to the fact that the operationalisation of Baro inland Port and others, were not realisable .

This position came as a shock to all well-meaning Nigerlites who have been tantalised with the idea of having an inland port as it used to be in the past. Baro Port has a very historic record as one of the melting pots of economic activities in the North.

ADVERTISEMENT

As matter of reflection, the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) under the chairmanship of incumbent Muhammadu Buhari then came with the idea of dredging the River Niger to make Baro Port work again, though it did not come to fruitiion, it reawakened the spirit of the people of Niger State and Northern Nigeria as a viable project.

The Baro Port project remained at conceptual level until the administration of late President Umar Yar’Adua took the gauntlet and began the dredging of River Niger for the establishment of the inland ports in Baro, Lokoja, and Onitsha .

After the death of Yar’Adua , the project was stalled and became a tool for political relevance. In January 2019, the present administration through same minister of Transportation (Amaechi) who now thinks the port is no longer feasible, made President Buhari to commission the Baro Port for operation .

About two years after the commissioning, the road to the area remains not motorable. Despite the appeals by the Niger State government, rather than making the Baro Port operational, the big bang came from the minister recently that the port was not feasible.

The position of Amaechi coming at a time that the people of Niger State were looking forward to the commencement of operation at the port is indeed an anti -climax and ironic.

The project was the brainchild of Peesident Buhari when he was PTF chairman and now that he supposed to take the credit for his good vision, forces are at work to deny him that opportunity.

We in Niger State insist that the president must be allowed to take the glory, invariably Baro Port must be allowed to be operational becauae it is an investment worthwhile for the economic diversification of the country and the rejuvenation of the economy of Northern Nigeria.

Niger State cannot be made to believe that this vision is not realisable, it is realisable and should be realised by this administration, for both moral and economic purposes. For moral purpose, the Baro Port was a front burner issue during our party’s last electioneering in both the 2015 and 2019 general elections, thus the promise made to the people must be kept.

We in Niger State also believe that with Baro Port, business activities by volume will increase and employnent opportunities will be created for the youths.

Regrettably, despite the potentialities of operationalising Baro Port, the minister seems oblivious of the reality and the promise made, rather he came up with such position that was clearly pessimistic

The position of the minister negates what President Buhari stands for, that is transparency, accountabilty and people-oriented governance.

We in Niger State therefore wish to call on President Buhari to immediately take steps that will lead to operationalisation of Baro Inland Port, becauae it is a promise made that must be kept.

We are hopeful in Niger State that President Buhari in his usual way will keep to his promise to make Baro Port starts operation, we therefore do not share in the pessimism of the minister.

The Niger State governmwnt is aware of the political tension the video of the interview of the minister has caused in the state since it started circulating in both mainstream and social media, we urge the people of the state to be calm as all hopes are not lost on Baro Inland Port.

Alhaji Kolo is special adviser, Political and Strategy, Niger State

.