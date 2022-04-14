In four years, the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA) has set up 15 irrigation schemes in Kwara and Kogi States to improve agriculture and related activities in the two states.

This was disclosed by the managing director of the agency, Dr. Adeniyi Saheed Aremu, who restated LNRBDA’s commitments to assisting Nigeria to actualise food security for the citizenry.

He told journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital yesterday that, “In order to ensure all year food production, the authority has constructed some dams to provide water for irrigation during the dry season and between 2017 and 2021, 15 new irrigation schemes were established both in Kogi and Kwara states while the existing schemes were rehabilitated.”

Aremu enumerated some completed and ongoing dam projects carried out by the authority in Aran-Orin Dam, Omu-Aran Dam, Yashikira, Okuta Dam, Iyah Gbede Dam, Takete-Idde Dam, Moshe-Gada Dam, Odo-Ape Dam, Kabba-Bunu and Kpada Dam in both Kwara and Kogi states respectively.

He said, “In line with the authority’s mandate and as contained in the Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (ERGP) of President Muhammadu Buhari, we have opened up over 1800 irrigable lands within our area of coverage for different agricultural purposes.

“There are 11 other River Basin Development Authorities in Nigeria. LNRBDA covers the entire geographical spread of Kwara State and two- thirds of Kogi State; that is Kogi Central and Kogi West senatorial districts. The authority has a total of five area offices domiciled in Ilorin, Shonga, Omu-Aran, Ejiba and Lokoja.”

“River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) undertake comprehensive development of both surface and underground water resources for multipurpose use with particular emphasis on the provision of irrigation infrastructure and the control of floods and erosion and for water-shed management.”

He further stressed that, “We also construct, operate and maintain dams, dykes, polders, wells, boreholes, irrigation and drainage systems, and other works necessary for the achievement of the Authority’s functions and hand over all lands to be cultivated under the irrigation scheme to the farmers

“We supply water from the authority’s completed storage schemes to all users for a fee to be determined by the authority; amongst other agro-economic functions the authorities are established to perform.”