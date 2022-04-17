The South-East representative on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Ugo Udezue is confident that the 2022 Owerri Basketball Classic will pave the way for other developmental programmes in the zone.

He stated this while speaking ahead of the competition jointly sponsored by the Imo State Basketball Association and South-East Basketball legends led by the captain of the senior men and women national teams.

The competition which will be flagged off on April 20, 2022 by Governor Hope Uzodimma at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Basketball Court, renovated by the legend basketball stars in Imo State and Former Nigerian International Kelechi Anuna, will come to an end on April 24, 2022.

Udezue who is the CEO of Nigeria leading sports wear manufacturing company Alfa Sports said more efforts were needed to boost the game in the zone and reiterated the association’s readiness to assist organizations ready to partner with the zone towards achieving that target.

He commended the chairman of the Imo State Basketball Association, Kelechi Anosike and Kelechi Anuna for their doggedness which has attracted Nigerians in diaspora to believe that they can deliver the goods to the players of the zone whenever they are called upon.

The NBBF guru went further to hail all the team owners and participating players from various parts of the country that will be part of the competition.

The tournament will future players from Imo, Cross Rivers, Edo, Bayelsa, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states.

Participating teams include- Team Ekworomadu (Umuahia, Abia) Team Madu (Isuikwuato, Abia) Team Elonu (Okpatu, Enugu) Team Chu (Utuh, Anambra) Team Somtochukwu (Isiala Mbano, Imo) Team Kelechi Anuna (Mbieri, Imo) Stan Team Okoye (Anuta, Anambra) Team Ibekwe (Orlu, Imo ) and Team Emegano (Owerri )

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Team Orange Room (Owerri) Anosike Wisdom (Isiala Mbano) and Ike Iwe (Mbaise)

Ikenga Jonhjuld Okere is sponsor for the most valuable players male and female.