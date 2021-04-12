ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural basketball clinic for talent hunt and development among students has dunked off at the weekend in Gombe, Gombe State.

The clinic co-sponsored by the Central Bank of Nigeria under the auspices of Adamu Yola Foundation in-conjunction with the Jordan Nwora Foundation is aimed at grassroots development and imbibed the kids in the region with basketball culture.

According to Team Manager of the senior national basketball team, Musa Adamu, who is also the host, the event which he described ‘as a dream come true’, was consummated as a form of giving back to the society, offering opportunities for good education and better life.

He therefore urged all and sundry, particularly the participants to exhibit high levels of discipline and hard work irrespective of their family background.

Speaking further, Adamu hinted that the clinic has come to stay as an annual event with a view to sustaining and enhancing the coaching skills of the local officials.

In his remarks at the event, Alex Nwora of Jordan Nwora Foundation, noted that clinics of this nature serve as a good avenue for coaches and players to share knowledge while noting that “the biggest thing at the moment is about young boys and girls among whom the next generation of basketball stars would emerge.”

Declaring the event open, the Executive Governor of Gombe State, Muhammed Yahaya Inuwa, who was represented by the commissioner for information and culture, Julius Ishaya, thanked the organisers for considering the facilities and strategic location of Gombe State to host the clinic in the North East.

The Commissioner noted that the sustenance of sporting clinics like this one would definitely keep the youth away from such vices currently bedeviling the society. He therefore, enjoined the participants to take the clinic as an opportunity and challenge to excel.

Kids from Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe and host state Gombe, participated in the clinic. Coaches, crew and technical officials from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and FIBA Zone 3, were on hand to take participants through the rudiments of the game of basketball.