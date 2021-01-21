ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The factional president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr Musa Kida is optimistic about the outcome of the Abuja Federal High Court ruling on the restraining order placed on the group and Tijjani Umar-led faction of the NBBF from running Nigeria’s Premier Basketball League.

The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on March 18, 2019, granted an order of interlocutory injunction, restrained both factions of NBBF from enforcing or imposing any guidelines or conditions for the purpose of conducting any league for selecting Nigeria’s male club basketball representatives for African continental competition following a case filed by the management board of Kwese Premier League as well as Gombe Bulls Basketball Club and Kwara Falcons Basketball Club.

After months of proceedings and adjournments, the court is expected to deliver the final judgement on the matter January 26, 2021 and Kida-led faction is hopeful that the judgement will put an end to the lingering impasse surrounding the Men’s Premier League.

“We are waiting until next week when we will see where it leads, but we are hoping that the court will dismiss it so that they will allow us to organise the league and our domestic players will be able to compete again,” Kida said in a press statement issued by Oni Afolabi O.

He said the court case was mischievously filed in bad faith to render his group and the players redundant.

“We are shackled in court by the Kwese League Management Board under the former administration that took us to court to stop us from holding the Nigerian Premier League.”