A refresher clinic for referees, coaches and match commissioners has been held on the sidelines of the Nigeria’s Men Premier Basketball Final-8 tournament, holding in Abuja.

The Clinic which was facilitated by the proprietor of HOTCOAL Basketball Club of Abuja; Ubon Udoh and Coach Scot Nnaji – the elected representative of Technical Officials in the in-coming NBBF Board, had about 50 participants in attendance.

Coach Scot Nnaji, who is also head coach of Nigeria Customs, described the turn-out as impressive, saying both the seasoned and upcoming coaches have been able to interface with a view to building a synergy amongst the technical officials of basketball in the country.

A FIBA Licensed Referee, Kingsley Ojeaibo, said the clinic was timely, being that in the last four years of the crisis in the NBBF, nothing has been done to improve the knowledge, and proficiency of local Referees, and Coaches in Nigeria.