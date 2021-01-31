The removal of the erstwhile chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Bashiru Omolaja Bolarinwa and his replacement with Alhaji Abdullahi Samari have elicited reactions from critical stakeholders of the ruling party in the state, ABDULLAHI OLESIN reports.

Indications have emerged that the protracted crisis in the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been resolved in favour of the camp of the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Though, the outcome of the intervention of the North Central zone of the APC on the matter has not been made public, information available to LEADERSHIP showed that the major stakeholders of the party in the state have accepted Alhaji Abdullahi Samari as the party’s chairman.

Two leading APC elders in the state confirmed to LEADERSHIP Sunday that Alhaji Abdullahi Samari is in charge of APC in Kwara State.

“As we speak with you, Samari is in Abuja with other APC state chairmen from the 36 states, brainstorming on how to ensure a successful membership registration exercise,” a party chieftain said.

Another chieftain who is in the camp of Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, the erstwhile state party chairman, Chief Rex Olawoye, however, expressed doubt in the capability of the APC North Central Zone to resolve the crisis.

He said referring the matter to the North Central Zone was a “political gimmick.”

Olawoye said any attempt to resolve the party’s crisis in the state without resort to the constitution and the resolution of the National Executive (NEC) would fail.

“I do not know the method the North Central Zone executive of the party wants to use to resolve the issue. One thing sure is that whatever method that does not follow the constitution and the resolution of NEC is null and void.

“So, if Governor Sani Bello of Niger State wants peace, he should go by the truth, you go for absolute truth, nothing but the truth and he should be blunt about it,” Olawoye warned.

For 18 months there had been no love lost between Governor AbdulRazaq and the erstwhile chairman of Kwara APC, Hon. Bolarinwa.

Though, supporters of both sides have advanced various reasons for the cold war between them, LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt that the root cause of the crisis bothers on who controls the party in the state.

The APC constitution makes it explicitly clear that a state governor is the leader of the party in his state. Governor AbdulRazaq, it was gathered, in an attempt to operate according to the dictates of his party’s constitution, met stiff resistance from Bolarinwa who allegedly prefers another chieftain of the party and Information minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as the APC leader in Kwara.

The irreconcilable differences between the governor and Bolarinwa resulted in the polarisation of the state executive of the party and the springing up of various support groups such as AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Support Group (AASG).

While Bolarinwa was leading a fraction of the state executive, his erstwhile deputy, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, was leading the majority members of the state executive, including the state secretary and publicity secretary, Alh Mustapha Ishowo and Aro Folaranmi respectfully.

The lid on the eye of the APC crisis which both sides had denied for months was blown open in May 2020 when the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq marked its first anniversary. While the erstwhile chairman on a radio programme tried to underplay the achievements recorded by the AbdulRazaq administration in one year, Alhaji Samari and other party executives loyal to Governor AbdulRazaq held a press conference to celebrate the giant strides of the AbdulRazaq administration within the period under review.

However, the hide and seek game between the governor and Bolarinwa as well as their respective followers became clearly manifest on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 when the news of Bolarinwa’s removal and his replacement by his erstwhile deputy, Samari filtered into town.

Since the announcement of Samari as acting chairman of Kwara APC caretaker committee by the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, there has been an avalanche of reactions from the political actors and various interest groups within the fold of the party. Some even went to Abuja to address the media on the development.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, a group led by Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo said the removal of Bolarinwa would not stand even as they called for an immediate reversal of the decision for peace to reign.

Oyedepo appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to save the party from an imminent destruction even as they called for well-meaning party men to intervene for peace.

Oyedepo said, “We have resolved to reject the verdict of the National Caretaker Committee on the purported removal of Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa. It is worth nothing more than the value of the paper on which the letter given to Hon Samari Abdulahi is written.

“It certainly shall not work in Kwara State no matter who is behind it. Though when we told the secretary that the decision could sink the party in the state, he said they really do not care. And he repeated during the conversation more than five times that he was acting under the instructions of the chairman, Mai Mala Buni. We shall prove to those that aborted the people’s revolution foisting on our party the present situation since 2018 that Kwara is not an appendage of any outside power conspiracy.

“They continue to compromise our noble cause with these unacceptable decisions and we shall henceforth prove to those that are not popular at home but rather rely on political manipulations from outside that, the game is up.

“We appeal to the leaders of integrity and goodwill in the party to save this party from this deliberate journey to political perdition. We appeal to our teeming supporters for calm and that they should remain steadfast, resolute and continue to support this historical cause once again. We should know that it is not over, until it is finally over.”

But, in a counter press conference, also in Abuja by the Concerned Kwara APC Elders/Stakeholders, the spokesman of the group, Senator Sulaiman Ajadi Makanjuola welcomed the removal of Bolarinwa and applauded the appointment of Samari as the party’s acting chairman in the state.

Ajadi expressed the support of the APC elders and stakeholders for Governor AbdulRazaq whom he said had performed creditably well in the past 18 months.

He added:”First, we throw our weight behind the decision of the national headquarters of our party to appoint a dogged, committed and level-headed party chieftain, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, as the acting chairman of the party. This indeed is a lifesaving decision for the party that had been in the vice grip of power drunk and self-conceited individuals whose only loyalists are garrulous and selfish few whose only anger with the governor is that he did not make himself a yes-man or stooge through whom the public vault is thrown open.

The address read by Ajadi was signed by Barr. Kunle Sulyman, Senator Mohammed Ahmed,Ambassador. Nura Mohammedl, Alhaji Ayinla Folorunsho, Hon. Stephen Wole Oke,Alhaji Iliasu Iponrin, Gen. Tunde Bello,Gen. Agbabiaka, Prince Sunday Fagbemi,Hon. Abdulmumun Katibi, Chief J.T. Ayeni and Alhaji Abubakar Ndakene.

Back home in Ilorin, a youth group within the APC also held a press conference to drum support for Governor AbdulRazaq and the new chairman, Samari.

The spokesman of the group, AbdulMumin Lade Yinusa said, “For the past few months, we have been consciously observing the turn of political events in our great party, APC and it is pertinent for the sake of posterity that we express our position. As surprising as it is, it is also saddening that we can have some group of people somewhere working against the interest of Kwara State and Kwarans because of their personal political interest which is totally different from the reasons why we said Otoge during the 2019 General Elections.

“The mandate given to Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was given by the good people of Kwara State and well-meaning members of our great party and not some selected few. For the records, Kwarans in their majority were conscious of the actions they took during the 2019 general elections. They went to the poll to put their destinies into their hands by saying goodbye to bad governance and godfatherism in any form of disguise. As God will have it, their efforts were crowned with success. Unfortunately, some group of people have positioned themselves as the giver of power and ascribed the collective success of Kwarans to themselves; thereby working against the man whom Kwarans entrusted with the affairs of the state.”

However, another group, Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Stakeholders in the state, described Bolarinwa’s removal as illegal and undemocratic, calling on the national caretaker committee of the party led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State to rescind the decision in the interest of the party in the state.

The spokesman, Mallam Ahmed Ishowo, said the recent political developments in the APC in the state, “Sad as it is, is returning Kwara State to the bad old days of naked wielding of political power by a few privileged to overrun the will of the people”.

The group said the suspension and subsequent removal of Bolarinwa from office on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, was without any prior properly instituted allegation in accordance to the party’s Constitution against him.

Also, the forum of local government chairmen of the APC in the state has congratulated Samari on his appointment as the new caretaker chairman.

The group in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Sulyman Tejidini, urged Samari to use his “rich experience and vast contacts” to quickly bring about unity among the various interest groups within the party.