Bauchi State has from March 2020 to June 2021 tested 21,897 persons for the COVID-19 infection, out of which 1,549 tested positive.

The head of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Muhammad, said out of the 1,549 who tested positive, 17 persons died.

He was speaking at the weekend in Bauchi at a one-day sensitisation meeting on COVID-19 vaccine for stakeholders, organised by the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace in collaboration with National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the International Dialogue Centre.

While presenting the COVID-19 outbreak and response activities in the state, the agency chairman recalled that the index case was recorded in the state on March 23, 2020.

Mohammed also recalled that the state at the peak of the outbreak had six isolation centres, saying, however, that only the one with the ATBU Teaching Hospital is active currently.

Clearing doubts around the myths and rumours surrounding COVID-19 vaccine, the chairman assured the people that the vaccine has no negative effect as top government officials, religious leaders, traditional leaders and health experts have already received their second dose of the vaccine.

On her part, while introducing the team and participants, the project manager, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, Hajiya Lantana Bako Abdulllahi, said the NGO is responsible for peace living in the society and deemed it necessary to enlighten the public through religious and community leaders across the nine focal states of the project in the federation.

She described the Bauchi meeting as the best, because of the turnout of the participants and the support rendered by the State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the Emir of Bauchi, who served as father of the day at the event, represented by the Wakilin Office of Bauchi, Alhaji Zubairu Aliyu, called on the people of the state to receive the first and second doses of the vaccine as it has benefits on their health.

The Bauchi Wakilin Office who also received the second dose of the vaccine, commended the organisers even as he urged the traditional leaders to give their maximum cooperation during the exercise.

17 persons were vaccinated by the State Primary Health Care Development Agency during the meeting at which IDFP was applauded for a job well done.