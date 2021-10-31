There’s a popular saying that “You Don’t Know What You Have Until You Lose It. That really depicts the plight of the people of Gamawa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

They have never enjoyed what is called the “Dividend Of Democracy” until Hon. Mohammed Gololo started attracting infrastructural development in education, health, roads, electricity, water, recreational activities, building of market stalls for commercial purpose to cushion the poverty level and provide ease of doing business, by taking advantage of the crippling effect of the neighbouring state, due to insurgency also providing an enabling environment in his constituency for the betterment of their economy and improved standard of living, hence, they refer to him as their Messiah.

Unfortunately since he left, things have deteriorated to an extent that no single block has been brought in neither any employment to any one in short the sitting member is no where to be found.They were in limbo waiting for who would be the messiah that would come take them away from the shackles of poverty and backwardness.

No federal projects has ever come near them, no hope for electricity, unemployment was a normal to them,no means of drinking water etc.

They continued to cry and look for a saviour who would provide all these in a nick of time. But Alas! It didn’t take long after a humble young and industrious gentleman whose developmental and humanitarian records are everywhere.

He was pressured even though he believes more in his humanitarian works. The people of Gamawa Federal constituency saw a unique but glorious future in him. The elders congregated and chose him to be the one that would take them to the promise land.

He accepted the clarion call and became a member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Gamawa Federal constituency of Bauchi State.

Ever since then, there has been no going back in development, peace, progress and prosperity. The man, Hon. Mohammed Garba Gololo isn’t just your usual politicians who like chasing clout just to gain cheap publicity. He’s what they call in local parlance “Talk Na Do”. He never says what he can’t do.

According to his constituents, since he left as their representative, there has been mixed-feelings and confusion. They emphasised that the projects they enjoyed during his reign as an honourable member of the federal constituency have never seen any addition.

According to one Malam Ibrahim Sale, a resident of Gamawa Federal Constituency, he stressed that before Garba Gololo won the Bauchi Federal House of Representatives seat, they were drinking dirty water with their animals from a pit like well. When he saw that situation, he shed tears and immediately took up a project of providing a clean germs-free drinkable water with purifier for the people and their animals.

They had no electricity, their children didn’t go to school. He Constructed a Solar Mini-grid to about four (4) major towns which provides them with electricity 24/7, and some villages with solar home system panel which equally give them 24/7 power only for a recharge voucher of N500 a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would surprise you that these are communities with no any Electricity infrastructure like poles or electric cables, as such they are totally out of the National GRID with no means of getting power due to the huge investment it required to electrify them, with no means of recouping such investments.

Therefore, it’s became impossible to be integrated into the National Grid. But when Hon.Mohammed Garba Gololo popularly called MGG took it upon him self to find a lasting solution to the situation, to the glory of God he made it possible for these communities to finally get electricity. He didn’t stopped there, he went further to train the Youths and women on SME’s, Skills Aquisition and provided them with little capital to start their various businesses.

With his connection and good heart, he also secured jobs for more than 500 Youths in his constituency in various MDA’s across the federation within 5years which we the people of Gamawa Federal Constituency will never forget.

This is why we are yearning for him to come back because since he left not even a block was brought to the Constituency.

During their visit to Bauchi with the then Speaker of the Federal House of representatives in person of Rt.Hon. Yakubu Dogara to commission some projects, where they visited various hospitals in the state to sympathise with patients, they later paid their medical bills worth millions of Naira.

These prompted Hon.Mohammed Garba Gololo to start constructing Primary Health centres across his constituency and equipped them with modern equipments and energised various communities with power (Electricity) by providing 33 units of transformers across his Federal Constituency to electrify all those medical facilities, as well as the communities. He lit the entire constituency with solar street light which enhanced businesses even at night to cushion the economy and generate more revenue to the people and their living conditions.

On seeing that the night business been enhanced, Hon.Garba Gololo built various market stalls across some communities in his constituency which no one has ever imagined. As such, the people of Gamawa Federal Constituency will never forget the generosity of this amiable gentleman per-excellence in person of Rt.Hon Mohammed Garba Gololo who having transformed the entire Federal Constituency went further to enhanced the Security of his constituents by providing the Police with a patrol vehicles from the then police Commissioner of Bauchi state.

He didn’t stop there, in a bid police the community with his good gesture, he further constructed a Police Station in Gololo town since there are police stations in both Gamawa and Udubo towns.

Hon. Moh’d Gololo Constructed Gutters and Culvert to ease flooding in various communities across the Constituency.

Was it road construction? The people of Gamawa have not had it so good. When he saw the state of education in his constituency, he wept bitterly that this could happen in his own state. He took up the mantle and built blocks of modern classrooms. The facility was adjudged the best in all the state constituencies. Till date, they haven’t had anyone that has surpassed that feat.

Also, some youths took their cry to him that they needed motorbikes to ply their trade. He facilitated more than 200 bikes for them, to not only ease their movement, but also to providing daily income for themselves and families.

Now as 2023 draws near, the people have started calling for him to come back and take his rightful position, because they have never had it so bad. Flood ransacked their community recently and they have continued to call for help with nobody to assist. Something that wouldn’t have taking Garba Gololo a day to find a lasting solution to the problem, hence their pressure for him to contest.

It could be recalled that Hon Mohammed Garba Gololo campaigned tirelessly for the coming of the Mohammadu Buhari’s administration. He was called names for supporting him and the All Progressives Congress (APC). Today, President Buhari is serving his second tenure. These are many verifiable things the former honourable member has done that are visible till date.

The people of Gamawa constituency are using this platforms to beg Hon. Mohammed Garba Gololo to contest in 2023 and take them to the promise land.