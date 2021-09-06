A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dass local government area of Bauchi State, Ado Abdullahi Maigoro has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the local government congress held in the area.

Maigoro said the party’s congress in Dass council was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any rancour either by party members or hoodlums from the opposition party.

He commended the Hon Jibrin Samuel-led committee from the national headquarters of the party, Abuja which was in Bauchi to guide, offer advises, and know-how in the conduct of the congress in the state and Dass LGA in particular.

Maigoro also hailed other contestants to the party’s chairmanship seat in Dass who stepped down for Yakubu Aliyu Saladdeen to emerge victorious in the area.

In his post-election speech, the chairman-elect of the APC in Dass LGA, Yakubu Aliyu Saladdeen thanked the other two contestants for stepping down for him.

He also commended party members and supporters who in one way or the other contributed to his success at the congress, and called for continued support and cooperation to enable him lead the party in Dass LGA.

Saladdeen expressed optimism that APC will shine in the 2023 polls not only in Dass LGA or Bauchi State, but in the country as a whole, and called on all to rally round the party for exemplary leadership at all levels.