BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

As a result of the recent avian influenza (bird flu) outbreak in Bauchi State, the state government has cautioned poultry farmers to adhere strictly to the guidelines on marketing and movement, general hygiene and consumption of poultry products.

Two local government areas in the state were badly affected by the disease with the resultant loss of about 50, 000 birds. 27, 000 birds were last Thursday said to have been killed at Narabi village in Toro LGA.

The commissioner for agriculture and rural development, Pharmacist Sama’ila Adamu Burga who disclosed the outbreak in Bauchi yesterday, said six other states in the federation were from January this year reportedly affected by the disease.

“It is gladdening to state that, so far, many of our poultry industry stakeholders such as poultry owners/workers, field officers and live bird marketers were screened through a joint exercise between my ministry, ministry of health and NCDC where samples were collected and sent to the laboratory and all the results turned out to be negative,” Burga said.

He drew the attention of the public, especially poultry farmers, to the need to be proactive in maintaining high standard of bio security on their farms, as well as sourcing of poultry and poultry products from reliable and certified sources.

According to him, the state Ministry of Agriculture has over 130 qualified veterinary doctors spread across the 20 local government areas of the state and they are always ready to attend to complaints from poultry farmers, marketers and the general public.

The commissioner said the disease which can affect human beings and cause deaths, was in 2006 recorded in Kaduna state and later spread to other states as it resurfaced in 2007, 2015, 2019 and this year.