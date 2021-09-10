Bauchi State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has concluded public hearing across the three senatorial zones of the state on 2022 budget.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the hearing with participants from Bauchi South senatorial district held at Zaranda Hotel Bauchi, the commissioner for budget and economic planning, Hon Aminu Hammayo, said the hearing was to get the input of people at the grassroots before the formulation and consolidation of the budget as it is going to be demand-driven.

Hammayo said the public hearing will also allow for wider participation and create a sense of ownership and sustainability of government projects.

“I welcome you to this important occasion of public hearing in preparation for the 2022 budget of Bauchi State Government. The process has started in line with the provision of the law in the preparation for the budget.

“This also gives us an opportunity for us as Government to interact with people and we consider it as a mechanism for feedback,” he added.

The commissioner urged the participants to provide useful inputs and advice in line with the development objectives of the state government and its funding constraint.

On his part, the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Hon Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, said the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed will continue to execute and implement people-oriented projects that will improve their living conditions.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Yahuza Adamu, said in the 2021 budget, the state government has executed a number of developmental projects in road, education, water, and health sectors among others.