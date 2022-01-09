The chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA) Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, has confirmed 38 new cases of circulating Mutant Polio Virus Type 2 (Cmpv2) recorded in 12 local government areas of the state.

Rilwanu who stated this while flagging-off vaccination against the virus at Bayan Fada in Bauchi metropolis yesterday said the target population was children under five years with a total of 2,286,057 while the total vaccines (nopv2) so far received were 2,367,450.

He said, “Out of the confirmed cases, 19 are from AFP, 13 from contact cases and six from the environmental samples with the affected areas to include: Toro, Warji, Darazo, Misau, Dambam, Zaki, Jamaare, Alkaleri, Ganjuwa, Bauchi, Katagum and Shira.

“The total number of wards in the state is 323 while the total number of settlements is 17,243 7 and a total of 4023 house-house teams are to be engaged in the exercise from 11 – 15 January, 2022,” he said.

Rilwanu said the agency had received full support from international and local partners in the effort to control the disease.

He said apart from conducting the STFI/ICC in September 2021, the agency also conducted the state level training of technical facilitators, advocacy visits to political, religious and traditional leaders and ward level training of house-to-house teams.

He added that inter/intra-state border synchronisation meetings were held among Bauchi-Jigawa-Kano, Yobe-Bauchi-Gombe-Bauchi.

Mohammed further disclosed that logistics for the exercise had been paid for by World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF for the implementation of DOPV strategy in all high risk areas in the state.