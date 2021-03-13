ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Football Association (BAFA) has joined Nigerians across the world in congratulating the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Mr. Amaju Pinnick on his election as a Fédération Internationale de Football Association, (FIFA) Executive Council Member.

The Delta state-born football administrator, Pinnick emerged the winner from the Anglophone region to the FIFA Executive Council seat with a landslide margin after defeating Malawian Walter Nyamilandu by 43 to 8 votes at the 43rd Ordinary and Elective General Assembly of Confederation of African Football (CAF) where he was also announced the 5th Vice President of CAF in Morocco on Friday.

According to the statement signed by chairman of Bauchi State FA, Patrick Pascal, said Pinnick’s victory as a FIFA Executive Council Member would foster the development of football at all levels in the country and in Africa hence placing Nigeria in the world map.

“We at Bauchi State Football Association, heartily congratulate our NFF president,

Amaju Pinnick on his emergence as FIFA Executive Council Member, Pinnick is a cerebral and astute sports administrator, which we have no doubt that he will use his influence to turn around the fortunes of Nigerian and African football to be at par to developed countries.

Pascal who also doubles as the Super Eagles Team Coordinator further stated that “His general acceptance in the continent has shown his impeccable contribution to football in Africa, bringing his wealth of experience to bare, African football is in safe hands, we at Bauchi FA will continue to support you to succeed in your new office.”

With the victory Pinnick became the third Nigerian in history after Etubom Orok Oyo and Dr. Amos Adamu to be elected in the world football highest decision making body.