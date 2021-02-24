By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Bauchi State Football Association (BAFA) has commended the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, for donating two new buses to Wikki Tourists FC.

The Bauchi-based football club were given a 32-seater Toyota Coaster Bus and 18-seater Toyota Bus respectively by the state government on Monday.

Recall that the players and officials of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side cheated death last week when the bus they were travelling in to Uyo for their rescheduled NPFL matchday11 match against Dakkada FC, was involved in an accident that razed down the vehicle.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports, Bauchi State FA chairman Patrick Pascal applauded Governor Bala for providing the clubs with brand new luxury buses, stating that the state government is known for using sports as a catalyst for development in the Pearl of Tourism.

“We at Bauchi FA commend the swift response by the state governor, Bala Mohammed, for donating brand new buses to players and officials of the state club.”

“The sad incident happened when Governor Bala Mohammed was out of the state for official assignment, but on his return he ordered that the state team should be given new buses just less than one week of the ugly incident.”

“With this donation, it will boost the morale of the players and officials of Wikki Tourists FC to give all their best as they seek to make the state proud in the ongoing Nigerian top flight league season,” Pascal said.

Pascal, who is also the Super Eagles team coordinator, reaffirmed his led state FA’s executives commitments in discovering and nurturing talents at the grassroots towards making the state a hub for future football stars in the country.

“We will continue to deliver on the mandate given to us which is basically for football development at the grassroots, and also ensure that the Governor Bala Mohammed-led administration achieves success in football and sports development at large in the state.”