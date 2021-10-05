Bauchi State Football Association (BAFA) is to partner the State Police Command to ensure security of football activities in the Pearl of Tourism state.

The FA chairman, Patrick Pascal, during a courtesy visit to the State Commissioner of Police, Sylvester Abiodun Alabi recently, said the partnership was necessary towards ensuring the safety of the players, officials and other stakeholders ahead of the start of 2021/22 football season.

Pascal, who is also the Super Eagles coordinator, added that the partnership would strengthen the development of football at the grassroots.

“We as the football custodians in the state, deemed it necessary that we partner with the police command to ensure the safety of lives and properties of players and officials in the state,” he said.

“If people know that their lives and properties are secured at match venues without any form of violence, it would further encourage more people and investors to come and invest in the development of the game at the grassroots.”

On his part, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, reaffirmed the commitment of the force in safeguarding the lives and properties in the state, adding that all necessary support would be given to the state FA to carry out her activities successfully.

“I do play Tennis so I know the importance of sports in the society, so we are committed to the security of the lives and properties of all citizens in the state, we will provide all the necessary manpower to guide against any form of attack during sports activities in the state,” he said.