Hajiya Fatima Aliyu Usman, popularly known as Hajiya Dadda, mother to the Bauchi State’s First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, has died.

Hajiya Dadda died at the age of 75, after a protracted illness.

Media aide to Bauchi State governor, Muktar Gidado, told LEADERSHIP on the telephone on Monday.

Gidado said funeral prayers for the deceased will take place by 2pm on Monday at the Central Mosque at the Bauchi Emir’s Palace in Bauchi.