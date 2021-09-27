The captain of Bauchi Golf Club, Hon. Gazali Abubakar, says the moment is now right for the club to vigorously upgrade since most golf clubs in Nigeria are arriving at the next level of worldwide golfing.

Abubakar who spoke to Nigeria Golf Network, a bi-monthly golf magazine now in circulation, said even though work began on putting in a place green surfaces on its vast full blown 18-hole course, paucity of needed funds had paralyzed construction.

The lawmaker who is a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly called on the state governor, Alhaji Bala Muhammed to come to their aid.



‘’We had great support from our former governor, Alhaji Muhammed Abubakar, who is equally a keen golfer,” said Abubakar. ‘’But since he left, we have been struggling to keep pace with work on the greens, it costs so much to build greens. This is why members of my exco are presently reaching out to our new governor, Alhaji Bala Muhammed, to come to our aid. Almost every state has a course which adds to the beauty and pride of that state. Ours cannot be different and this is what all members of the Bauchi Golf Club want our governor to realize.’’



The Club captain is however optimistic that the governor would soon offer a helping hand since he is equally fond of the golf game. Besides, he said members of the Bauchi State Executive are golfers.

According to him, over 200 new members have joined the club in the last few months thus swelling its membership to around 700 members.



“My joy remains that we have close to 50 youngsters who are showing great interest in playing the game. You know what this means? The more youths we have on the course, the less miscreants we have roaming the streets and getting into mischief. We can equally grow peace in Bauchi with this game. This is my honest belief,” he stated.