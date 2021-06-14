Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the appointment of Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa as the new Chief of Staff, Government House following the removal of Dr. Ladan Salihu.

The governor in a statement on Monday through his media aide, Muktar Gidado, said the appointment of Gamawa takes immediate effect.

Gamawa, according to the statement, “holds a Master’s and Doctorate Degree in Law from Harvard Law School at Harvard University, USA; one of the prominent centres of learning in the World.

“He hails from Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. He is a legal practitioner, teacher, policy expert and public servant. He has worked across a wide range of organizations, government agencies, educational institutions and non– profitable entities.”

The new Chief of Staff was the immediate Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, who was recently relieved of his appointment following the dissolution of the State Executive Council by Governor Mohammed.

Mr Gamawa was “also the State Focal Person for World Bank Projects, Chairman of Bauchi State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee 2020, Vice Chairman of Bauchi State World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS), Regional Representative of Technical Working Group on Subnational Ease of Doing Business, among other responsibilities.”

The statement added that “While at Harvard, he was the Coordinator of Harvard Law School Graduate Forum (2011-2014) and a teaching fellow. He presented many academic and professional papers at local and international conferences.

“Dr. Gamawa was in the year 2020 awarded with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award.”