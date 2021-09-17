Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna as the new head of civil service (HoS) for Bauchi State.

In a press release issued to newsmen yesterday by Mukhtar M. Gidado, special adviser to the governor on media, the appointment followed the retirement of the HoS), Alhaji Aliyu Jibo.

Gidado said Alhaji Yahuza Adamu hails from Ningi local government area and attended the famous Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) Zaria where he graduated with Bsc Economics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He also holds Msc Agric-economics from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, (ATBU) Bauchi and a Master’s in Public Policy and Administration from the Bayero University, Kano, (BUK)”.

Haruna is currently pursuing a doctorate programme in Economics at the Bauchi State University, Gadau.

Until his appointment, Yahuza Ningi was the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Budget & Economic Planning, Bauchi State.

Gidado said Governor Bala also approved the appointment of 22 new permanent secretaries into the state civil service.