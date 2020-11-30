ADVERTISEMENT

By Haruna Mohammed Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has expressed shock over the Zabarmari massacre where remnants of Boko Haram killed scores of farmers and villagers.

The Governor in a statement through his media aide Mukhtar Gidado described the killings as “one killing, too many” saying, “More than ever before, the world is aghast at the sheer bestiality visited on these hapless citizens and the psyche of Nigerians; prompting the United Nations to issue a very emotional riposte, to the incident.

“The Government and people of Bauchi State deprecate, in the strongest terms, this blood-chilling barbarity, an affront to the Government and people of Nigeria and a challenge to our national resolve and capacity, to guarantee the safety of lives and property, of both Nigerian citizens and residents”, the statement read in part.

Governor Mohammed said “we feel the pains of the inhabitants of this breadbasket that has been turned into a killing field.

“It is indeed a painful irony, that the farmers were slaughtered while engaging in the legitimate effort not only to feed their families but to contribute to national development”, Governor Bala added.

“Our hearts go out to the traumatised families of the victims and the Government and good people of Borno State. “We also commiserate with the President and Commander-in-Chief who, despite all efforts so far, has had to carry the brunt of this senseless insurgency that has dislocated life in North East Nigeria with a Domino-like effect on the entire country”, opined the governor.

The governor said the attack and massacre of the farmers should not be used as political tit-for-tat where blame game will be the norm.

He said the attack should be a moment for “sober reflection, for a closing of ranks by the political and military elite as well as other stakeholders, to work out a solution to this protracted destabilising insurgency.

“It is also with every sense of responsibility that we want to place on record our view that the security challenges plaguing the entire country, demand a complete overhaul of the prevailing national security architecture so that the gaps in intelligence gathering, human capacity and firepower, can be sufficiently ameliorated”, the governor insisted.