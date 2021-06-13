Bauchi State governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has empowered 1200 women and youths with empowerment materials worth N150 million in two Bauchi local government areas.

The programme, which took place in Gamawa and Zaki local government areas of the state was part of celebrations to mark June 12 Democracy Day.

The state governor, Bala Mohammed, while flagging off the Kaura Economic Empowerment programme (KEEP), said his administration is ready to ensure welfare of citizens.

Bala said that his government has, in the past two years embarked on several developmental projects across the state, adding that it was high time the empowerment of the people began in earnest.

Governor Mohammed, who distributed motorcycles, cars and cash worth N150 million in the two LGAs, said the gesture would be diversified to cover all the 20 LGAs.

In her remarks, the First Lady of the state, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed said the motorcycles distributed would help convey girls to schools, which she said would increase girls’ enrolment into public schools.

She also hoped that the empowerment programme would reduce rate of divorce in the state, urging husbands to utilise the empowerment items to take care of their wives.