By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, Bauchi State Governor has on Wednesday flagged off the state’s 2021 Livestock Vaccination Campaign at Galambi Cattle Ranch.

Governor Mohammed during the occasion said occasional and sustained vaccination of livestock against various diseases will eliminate devastating livestock diseases and boost livestock agriculture.

The governor said the vaccination exercise was informed by the reportage of diseases by the Bauchi State veterinary department under the state’s ministry of agriculture, the World Health Organisation for Animal Health through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD).

Governor Mohammed who commended the Department of Veterinary and Pest Control which donated 6,000 doses of Anti-rabies vaccines to Bauchi State, also said his administration will continue to diversify the agricultural sector to create more job opportunities for the youths.

He said the State Government has approved and released the sum of N32,147,500,000 million for the conduct of the vaccination campaign in the State which covers vaccines, equipment and allowances.

Governor Bala said livestock rearing not only brings income but serves as means of supplementing protein requirements of the people, in addition to raw materials to industries.

He said the administration was aware of the significant contributions of the veterinary sub-sector in the area of public health, preventive medicine, food security and safety.

Governor Mohammed said his Administration has been supporting the State Agency for Nomadic Education with a view to educating nomadic population thereby improving livestock production in the State.

Earlier, the leadership of Fulani organisations in the State expressed gratitude to Governor Bala for raising his voice on the plight of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria and promised to reciprocate the gesture by contributing positively towards the the success of his administration.