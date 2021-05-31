Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, weekend organised a lunch for orphans drawn from orphanage homes and communities in the state capital.

The lunch, which was part of the activities marking the two years’ anniversary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state, has the governor and his deputy, Senator Bala Salihu Tela and their wives ate together with the children at Ramat House, Bauchi.

The governor explained that the idea to organise the buffet for the orphans was aimed at carrying them along and giving them sense of belonging.

He recalled that the tradition over the years was that government officials and politicians converge to celebrate democracy days and anniversaries, with speeches and recounting achievements for the period.

Governor Mohammed explained that his administration in marking the anniversary decided to make the occasion entirely different this year with a view to making the vulnerable children happy while giving them sense of belonging as citizens.

He said that the state government through the Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA) would continue to assist orphans and support them to be useful citizens of the society.

The governor therefore urged wealthy citizens to set up foundations and corporate organisations to provide charity to the less privileged citizens in order to mitigate poverty in the country.

Reviewing the last two years of his administration, the governor boasted that his stewardship has done much in the areas of infrastructural development, promising that government would also come up with social welfare programmes to economically empower citizens.