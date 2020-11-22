BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA |

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has refuted a newspaper report that he was among three state governors negotiating to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, who spoke through his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado described the newspaper report (not LEADERSHIP) as a disingenuous speculation driven by marketing urge to feed the appetite of readers with salacious hunger.

Gidado, who is the SSA Media to the governor, observed that the publication was fueled by the movement of the Ebonyi State governor, Engr. Dave Umahi to the APC, and the spate of political alignments and realignments in the country.

He said, “We wish to state that His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed has never contemplated leaving the PDP, let alone joining the APC. Rather, the governor is presently preoccupied with fulfilling those campaign promises, on the basis of which the good people Bauchi State supported him to defeat an incumbent administration.”

The SSA Media further said that it is to the credit of the Bauchi political elites that despite the division between the legislature and the executive in the state, each, controlled by a different political party, have now constructed a novel bipartisan arrangement whereby the government of the state is being jointly run.

“Based on the above, Governor Bala Mohammed considers talks about decamping to another party and all the permutations about 2023, in the first place, as unwholesome distractions. In addition, it is in his considered opinion that, not only are such talks premature but that it is the height of insensitivity.”

Gidado argued that to the yearnings of the electorate for Governor Bala’s transformational change, that it will undoubtedly lift them from despair to a new era of guaranteed security of lives and property, economic prosperity, political stability and national unity.

He, therefore, asked supporters of the state governor, his political family and the good people of Bauchi State to ignore the report as, according to him, it has no substance whatsoever.