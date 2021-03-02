By Haruna Mohammed |

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, yesterday threatened to revoke contracts from non-performing contractors in the State.

Governor Mohammed who went tough on the contractor handling the 24 kilometre Dass-Bununu linking Tafawa Balewa and Dass local government areas of the state warned the contractor to either return to the site or have the contract revoked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed gave the warning while inspecting the road projects awarded by the administration of the immediate past governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

“Over N800 million had been released to the contractor and up till now there is little or nothing to show for it, only 25 percent of the contractor had so far been completed.”

“There is no reason for the contractor handling the road project not to expedite work on the project after being paid N800 Million for the project”, he said.

It would be recalled that the governor had on Saturday revoked the Zaki Palace contract awarded by his administration.

While revoking the contract, Governor Mohammed lamented that the reconstruction of the palace was the first of its kind his administration awarded on an assumption of office.

He declared that despite the fact that the contract was awarded to his friend and a member of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, he revoked the contract as issues relating to public fund was involved.