Governor of Bauchi State Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has debunked insinuations making the rounds that he is making treacherous and clandestine move to engineer a protest against President Muhammadu Buhari in Northern Nigeria.

The governor said he has been targeted in the unsubstantiated disinformation campaign along with a former and a serving governor from the Northwest by people who are nervous about his rising political profile.

Bala stated this in Bauchi yesterday while inaugurating whitepaper implementation committee on farmers-herders clash recorded in Misau local government area of the state.

He said the insinuation came to him as a surprise having fully grasped the antecedent of Bauchi and the northern part of Nigeria as a people and a region.

“I want to categorically dissociate myself from this kind of action. My antecedent as a civil servant, as a senator and as a minister does not show this kind of action can come from this end.

“We are working very hard to make Nigeria and northern Nigeria very safe. So, people are threatened by the rising profiles of some of us and they are trying to cause disaffection between us and the security agencies.

“If you have found me or any of those mentioned, please come out and prosecute us irrespective of our constitutional protection because, to me, this is the last thing I can do,” the governor declared.

He said as a true democrat and a federalist, he hoped for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria. Governor Bala said his ambition and future plans will not spare him the thought to want to cause trouble and disaffection against anybody.

“Those who are looking for reasons to raise their profiles should look elsewhere not Bala Mohammed,” the governor warned.