Bauchi State governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed yesterday kicked off the 2021 crop demonstration packages, selecting about 2,000 farmers to benefit from the packages across the 20 LGAs of the state.

Governor Mohammed while flagging off the programme said the crop demonstration exercise would enable farmers to cultivate a quarter of a hectare for a demonstration that will help them improved maize, rice and millet production among others.

The governor also flagged off the local poultry upgrading, small ruminants breeding, livestock feed alternative using Napier grass and three-crop seedlings programme.

The programme also targets farmers in the 20 LGAs of the state who will benefit from one to five of the newly improved crop varieties.

Speaking at the occasion held at BSADP headquarters in Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed said his administration had placed premium on agriculture not only as means of food production but also for economic empowerment.

He said 2,000 livestock farmers would also benefit from the newly introduced Napier grass cuttings, while twenty communities would benefit from the local poultry upgrading using noiler cocks.

According to him, 90 communities will benefit from the small ruminant breeding programme packages which include, seeds, fertiliser, herbicides, insecticides, noiler cocks, Napier grass cuttings among others.

The governor expressed optimism that the outcome of the initiative will contribute significantly to improved varieties of crops, improved animal feed and local poultry as well as youth and women job opportunities.

“It may interest you to know that our administration has provided an enabling environment for the BSADP to discharge its mandate of linking with Agricultural Research Institutions within and outside the country to search for new technologies for transfer to the farmers in the state.

“I want to appreciate all the research institutions and non-governmental organisations that are working in partnership with Bauchi State Government through the BSADP, towards the realisation of our noble objective”, the governor noted.