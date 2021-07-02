Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has subsidised the price of fertiliser in the state. He made the announcement during the launch of the 2021 farming season in Bauchi, yesterday.

Mohammed directed the state fertiliser blending company to sell the commodity directly to the farmers, which he said would curb corruption and eliminate the bottleneck posed by middlemen and ‘shylock marketers.’

The governor who launched the new farming season at Soro, in Ganjuwa local government area, directed that Urea fertiliser should be sold at N11,000 per bag as against the commodity’s current market value.

He also ordered that the NPK brand of fertiliser should be sold at the rate of N9,000 per bag as against its current price of N9,500 per bag from the federal government.

Mohammed said his administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for the farmers to prosper in the state.

Governor Mohammed said it was in his administration’s interest to promote agricultural production in order to ensure food availability in the state.

He said the move would also guarantee the nation’s food security, adding that with the availability of food, hunger and poverty will be subdued.

The governor said in order to make the assorted fertiliser readily available for the real farmers across the state, the government has procured 100 trailer-loads of fertiliser at the cost of over N120million which are to be sold directly to the farmers by the fertiliser company.

He further said that his administration has committed a huge sum of money to the procurement of farming needs including pesticides and enhanced seedlings, which would yield more produce to the farmers.

The governor also warned that the government would deal ruthlessly with any official caught selling above the government prices and called on farmers to report anyone trying to make things difficult for them.

In her brief remarks, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Saratu Musa Jibrin, said that the ministry would collaborate with the fertiliser blending company in the distribution of the commodity to the real farmers through direct sales.

She said every barrier that would militate against the smooth distribution of the commodity to the direct beneficiaries has been removed while the exercise would be closely monitored to ensure that it succeeds.