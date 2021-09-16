Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has on Tuesday suspended the executive secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Abubakar Babangida Tafida.

A statement by the governor’s media aide Muktar Gidado said which was with immediate effect has already been communicated to the Secretary.

“The suspension which was communicated to the Executive Secretary in a letter signed by the Secretary to the state government dated the 14th of September was with immediate effect.

“The suspended executive secretary was directed to hand over the affairs of the Board to the most senior officer in the Board pending the outcome of an investigation that has been instituted by the government into the affairs of the Board.”

When LEADERSHIP contacted the governor’s media aide on the reasons for the suspension, Gidado said, “I don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of the investigation, but I know that the activities of the board will be investigated, which comprises its books of records and finances.

“The outcome of the investigation will be communicated”, he added.