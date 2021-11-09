Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed yesterday said his administration would set up a committee to work out modalities to reform the state’s judicial system with a view to sanitising it.

The governor announced this at the swearing in ceremony of Grand Khadi, four Khadis, one High Court Judge and 16 special advisers held at Government House, Bauchi.

Governor Bala Mohammed said the swearing in of the Grand Khadi, four Khadis, one High Court Judge is a testimony of the commitment of his administration to ensure that the vacuum created is filled without much delay.

According to him, with the increase in the number of judicial officers in the state, the judicial system will contribute significantly towards ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

“As a democrat, I believe in the rule of law which, among other things, is to ensure equality before the law irrespective of the socio-economic status of anyone.

“The newly sworn-in Grand Khadi, Khadis and High Court Judge must therefore be firm and fair in the discharge of their duties,” he added.

He said the task before the newly sworn-in judicial officers is indeed onerous but surmountable and therefore should discharge their duties with fear of Allah, putting into consideration their integrity and reputation.

“It is heartwarming that the three arms of the government have shown great understanding and cooperation with one another without compromising their independence,” he noted.

The governor said the legislature and the judiciary has greatly helped his administration in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of Bauchi State and assured them of continued support and cooperation.

The governor tasked the newly sworn-in special advisers to bring their wealth of knowledge and experience into play in the discharge of their duties for the success of his administration.

He said the appointment of the sixteen special advisers is in furtherance of the alignment and realignment to reposition the machinery of the state government for a more effective and efficient service delivery in the state.

He stressed the need for them to be visiting their various communities in order to interact with the people at the grassroots with a view to explaining to them the good intentions of the state government towards them and to mobilize them to support and cooperate with his administration in the implementation of its developmental projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bala Mohammed therefore assured that his administration would remain focused in its determination to rebrand the state thereby taking it to greater heights.